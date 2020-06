(KFSM) -- FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police are investigating after a fetus in a jar was found in the 1800 block of north 18th.

According to Aric Mitchell with FSPD, the fetus was partially buried and in a jar of formaldehyde.

The jar was found by men who were working on a construction project outside of the church, but police do not know where it came from or who put it there as of yet.

