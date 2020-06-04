Undercover video shows Antifa teaching how to hurt someone

An undercover video released on Thursday by James O'Keefe's Project Veritas reveals campaigners for the far-left activists known as Antifa teaching newcomers how to hurt people.

"The whole goal of this, right, it to get out there and do dangerous things as safely as possible," explained an instructor for Antifa. "Practice things like an eye gouge. It takes very little pressure to injure someone's eyes."

The group has been identified as being behind violence in previous rioting across the United States and is suspected of being integral to the violence that has been happening this week in response to the death in Minneapolis of black man George Floyd, while in police custody.

See the report (Warning: Highly offensive language appears in the video):

It reveals a Nicholas Cifuni of Rose City Antifa discussing how to be armed, and how to not let it be known: "Police are going to be like perfect we can prosecute these f------ look how violent they are, and not that we aren't but we need to f----- hide that s---."

The video was created with the help of an infiltrator who warned that he, or she, could be the target of violence if discovered.

The video shows Adam Rothstein, of Rose City Antifa, saying, "If you ruin their day, if you like heckle them…you make them feel like they look ridiculous, make them feel outnumbered…and therefore, their whole yay yay America Trump thing is gonna go by the wayside."

"Project Veritas does not condone any violence whatsoever. It is a sad time in our nation’s history with Antifa activists hijacking #blacklivesmatter protests in cities across the country, attacking the police and engaging in violence," said O'Keefe.

"In many places, it appears the violence is planned, organized & driven by anarchic left extremist groups — far-left extremist groups using Antifa-like tactics."

Antifa is short for anti-fascist. The group has long claimed a leadership role in violent movements across America and the world, PV reported.

"They do not hesitate to either push back or incite some kind of violence. In our classes and in our meetings, before we do any sort of demonstration or Black Bloc, we talk about weapons detail and what we carry and what we should have," said the unidentified Project Veritas undercover journalist.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump said the United States would designate “Antifa” as a terrorist organization.