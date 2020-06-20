SECTIONS
United Nations comes out in support of Antifa

Says calling group domestic terrorists 'undermines the rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 20, 2020 at 7:30pm
(POST MILLENNIAL) The United Nations tweeted in support of Antifa on Friday—the anti-government, radical leftist organization that has incited and perpetuated violence and widespread rioting following the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department.

The U.N. Geneva Twitter account tweeted: "UN #HumanRights experts express profound concern over a recent statement by the US Attorney-General describing #Antifa and other anti-fascist activists as domestic terrorists, saying it undermines the rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly in the country."
