United Nations comes out in support of Antifa

(POST MILLENNIAL) The United Nations tweeted in support of Antifa on Friday—the anti-government, radical leftist organization that has incited and perpetuated violence and widespread rioting following the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department.

The U.N. Geneva Twitter account tweeted: "UN #HumanRights experts express profound concern over a recent statement by the US Attorney-General describing #Antifa and other anti-fascist activists as domestic terrorists, saying it undermines the rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly in the country."

united nations

