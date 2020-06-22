Walking color crayons: 'Helping' people based on melanin is satanic

Every single thing that's been done to help black people has been done specifically because they're recognized as a Crayola crayon color. Speaking of which, one wonders how long it will be before Crayola discontinues black crayons because they've "woked" to how insensitive having a black crayon is to those people for whom being a crayon color is an identity. But I digress.

Bigoted pompous blowhards view themselves as the summum bonum of all things they deem beneficial to humanity and specifically humanity recognized as a crayon color. And therein lies the problem. Whether for personal gain, adulation and/or power, certain Americans have been compartmentalized into being a crayon before anything else, and that includes "human being," which is evidenced in Chicago where these crayons killing one another has just shattered the previous record they held. But, Ta-Nehisi Coates (and yes, someone actually gave him that name) claimed there is no such thing as crayon-on-crayon crime, i.e., black-on-black crime. (See: "Blacks Are The Hunters: Not The Hunted," Feb. 25, 2014, mychal-massie.com.)

Saturday evening I was a guest on a Baltimore, Maryland, talk show where the host failed to grasp the meaning of George Kelly's book on Personal Construct Theory, which argues: "Psychological disorder is any personal construction which is used repeatedly in spite of consistent invalidation, i.e., repeating the same thing failure after failure is a psychological disorder." The problem, however, is the ability this specific psychological disorder provides to make massive amounts of money and to be on the right side of every crayon skin-color issue.

This was the point I made to the host of said program. But like most of his kind, they're willingly blind because it's easier to be same.

The coalminers of West Virginia weren't helped because they were a crayon color. They were helped because they were Americans in dire straits. But so-called blacks have always been identified as a crayon first. The host of the Baltimore talk program I referenced above smugly told me that there was no way America would ever become colorblind.

TRENDING: Principal gets booted after posting comments critical of Black Lives Matter

I wasn't given time to remind the host, Pat McDonough, that once upon a time, a pair of brothers living in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, were told by the most informed minds of their time that they would never fly. Thankfully, Wilbur and Orville Wright believed otherwise. Every great and worthwhile accomplishment has been achieved despite the bigots who believe themselves to be informed.

There's nothing that persuades me to think or entertain for a second the idea that as long as there's a group of Americans identified by skin color, there won't forever be strife, willful alienation and presumptions of disenfranchisement based upon being a color.

It's time to start helping people who genuinely need help because they're Americans not because they're a crayon color. It's time to stop the mindless creation of programs designed to unjustly reward persons for being a crayon color.

Loathsome Democrats killed, murdered and terrorized people purely because they were a color.

Everything about crayon color people begins with the prefix black or African. Children from the womb to the grave are inculcated with a construct of inhibitory control that enables them to achieve the lowest common denominator.

It's this variant form of Pavlovian conditioning that encourages and validates hatred, disorder and sub-human behavior. There's no condition known to man that has not been claimed to be disproportionately adverse to the crayon people, except wealth, industry, propriety and civility.

The majority of reasonable and logical minds are at a loss to solve the conundrum of why so many of these people embrace the jaundiced cosmological view that they do. The rationale is quite simple when one understands the behavioral etymology of same.

It's not a Gordian Knot that keeps so many people tied to the plantation of self-limitation and immiseration – it's a pernicious form of an inculcated stenotopic mindset that constrains the person to being a prisoner of his own making. Compounding this satanic pathology are draconian marplots that have successfully advanced a supportive culture that refuses to rebuke the self-defeating Pygmalion of being a crayon color before all else.

As I would have explained to the program host herein mentioned had he not been so smitten with his presumption of what is possible and what is not: We cannot help blacks who suffer from bad attitudes, bad behavior, "it's because of slavery," and "the white man is out to get them derangement syndrome" – and it's not ipse dixit to state same.

I repeat that which I have said many times before: Mollycoddling people strictly because they are recognized as a crayon color and continuing the message that they cannot attain without the help of opportunistic leeches to teach them right from wrong is insulting. Tangential to that is the sage observation by the late Daniel Patrick Moynihan: "The social alienation among the black lower class is matched and probably enhanced, by a virulent form of anti-white feeling among portions of the large and prospering black middle class. It would be difficult to overstate the degree to which young well educated blacks detest white America."

Black people fail to succeed emotionally and psychologically because regardless of the heights they attain or the levels of commonality they descend to, everything is prefixed with skin-color juxtaposed to just being American like everyone else.

This leads to resentment, which results in hatred because the crayon is always objectified by melanin content. The bitterness only deepens when members of both political affiliations want to help the persons not because they're Americans, but because they're crayon color first.

It's time to start being concerned about Americans not crayon colors. And contrary to all of those who think they know best, I'm right based both upon historical evidences and, more importantly, because the immutable Word of God says God is not a respecter of persons.

Order Mychal Massie's new book, "I Feel the Presence of the Lord," a collection of devotions intended to encourage the reader to seek and see the Lord in every aspect of life.