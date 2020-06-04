Watch: African immigrant blasts lib protesters, says 'Black Lives Matter is a joke'

As protests and riots continue to sweep through the country, the Black Lives Matter movement appears to be at the forefront of the most recent societal upheaval.

While the majority of conservatives have been standing on the principle that all lives matter and are equally valued in God's sight, the BLM movement is spurring division based on skin color.

At least one black immigrant is refusing to buy into the divisive rhetoric.

"Black Lives Matter is a joke. You are the racists," Nestride Yumga, an American citizen who immigrated from Africa, told BLM protesters Sunday near her home in Washington.

The BLM demonstrators gathered in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died on May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody.

Yumga called out the hypocrisy of Black Lives Matter for refusing to acknowledge the exponential amounts of black-on-black crime, particularly in Chicago and other liberal-led cities.

"When black people kill black people, they don’t come out and do this crap," she said. "The only time they do this crap is when a white person does it."

Ninety-four percent of black homicide victims from 1976 to 2005 were killed by other African-Americans, the National Review reported last year.

Over the Memorial Day weekend in Chicago, 84 people were wounded by gun violence and 24 of them died, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Yumga attempted to point out facts like these but was met with willful ignorance and combativeness.

"Go to Chicago. They don't have schools, and they die every day. They don't matter [to you] because you can't get attention from that," she said to protesters.

While Democratic politicians ignore the economic and societal devastation of their policies, it has been President Donald Trump who's enacted strategies such as "Opportunity Zones" to help neglected neighborhoods.

Yumga was told to "shut up," and others mumbled that what she was saying was not welcome.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

However, she refused to let the growing crowd around her convince her that she is oppressed because of the amount of melanin in her skin.

"Group of hypocrites! Go to Southeast D.C., Northeast D.C. Tell them black lives matter! If it matters, it should matter everywhere. You guys are hypocrites, attention seekers. Black lives should matter everywhere. It doesn't take a white cop to kill a black person [for their life] to matter," Yumga continued.

Instead of kowtowing to her hostile critics, Yumga persisted in standing up for the country that has provided her with so much.

"I'm proud of my country, and I don't want my country to be portrayed like this," Yumga told Breitbart News.

She also refused to fall into the victimization trap to which so many have succumbed.

"The idea is to create a group of people who feel oppressed, OK?" Yumga said. "Because the more they feel oppressed, the more they are going to look for some kind of equalization."

"Nobody is oppressed in America," she said, explaining that as a foreigner she values the opportunities this country provides.

"I am not oppressed," Yumga confidently declared.

She condemned violence of all types, including the death of George Floyd in police custody. But that was not enough to appease the mob.

Virtue signaling can only get you so far. Yumga showed that when facts are brought up, the contrived narrative of Black Lives Matter does not have a solid leg to stand on.

