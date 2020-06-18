Watch lone conservative prevent Antifa mob from torching Democrat mayor's house

A conservative podcaster who opposes the policies of his city's Democratic mayor, nevertheless, came to her defense when agitated Antifa vandals allied with Black Lives Matter mobilized outside her home, with one wielding a torch.

David Ross, who hosts "The David Ross Show," captured on video the confrontation last Friday night in Olympia, Washington, as the militants in front of Mayor Cheryl Selby's house chanted "Abolish the police."

The irony was, as WND reported, that Selby was seen on video at a Black Lives Matter protest June 1 drawing cheers from a crowd as she kneeled before black-clad activists.

But 12 days later, about 50 "black-clad protesters," according to The Olympian newspaper's description, smashed windows, burned flags and spray-painted businesses downtown then moved the mayhem to her front lawn.

They spray-painted her porch and door with "BLM."

Ross, his video shows, jumped out of his car and confronted the militants when he saw one holding a torch.

With a cricket bat in hand, he yelled, "You don't want to do that m-----f----."

Continuing with extremely profane language, he essentially said he was trying to prevent the "teen" from doing something he would later regret.

"I'm asking you not to harass somebody or damage their house, or terrorize them in their house," he said.

It turned out that Selby was not home at the time.

"Do you need to have a flame open in front of somebody's house?" Ross asked.

"Why?" he asked repeatedly.

The torch-wielding militant replied, "Because I feel like it."

One white protester yelled, "What is [the mayor] doing for black people in the city, dude?"

Ross replied: "She has said some things in support of your movement. My question is, do you need to have an open flame in front of her house?"

After further yelling, Ross returned to his car, apparently satisfied that the mayor's house wouldn't be burned down.

"I'm not the biggest fan of the mayor, as some of you probably know," he said, speaking to viewers as he opened the door and sat in the driver's seat. "But Mayor Selby, there's your gimmee."

A stunned Selby spoke the next morning to The Olympian.

"I'm really trying to process this," she said. "It's like domestic terrorism. It’s unfair.

"It hurts when you’re giving so much to your community," she said.

