White House condemns TV host's 'insensitive' mocking of Barron Trump

The Office of the First Lady quickly came to Barron Trump's defense after a Twitter attack from a Food Network host.

"I hope Barron gets to spend today with whoever his dad is," John Henson wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Sunday, Father's Day 2020.

@FoodNetwork Is this what you meant when you tweeted that you're committed to change? pic.twitter.com/YCK7P0TZvh — BellaLuna (@BellaLunaBotana) June 22, 2020

Henson is the host of "Halloween Baking Championship" and anchored seven seasons of ABC's "Wipeout," the Washington Examiner reported.

Melania Trump's spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham called the comment "inappropriate and insensitive" in a statement to the Daily Caller.

"Sadly we continue to see inappropriate and insensitive comments about the President's son," Grisham said.

"As with every other Administration, a minor child should be off limits and allowed to grow up with no judgment or hate from strangers and the media."

Melania Trump has had to defend her son in the past when Pamela Karlan, a witness during the impeachment proceedings, referenced Barron by name in her testimony.

"The Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility, so while the president can name his son Barron, he can't make him a baron," Karlan said in December.

Melania Trump responded on Twitter.

"A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics," she wrote.

"Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it."

A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 4, 2019

The East Wing also recently criticized a book from a Washington Post reporter that said the First Lady had waited to move to the White House so she could renegotiate her prenuptial agreement with President Donald Trump.

"Yet another book about Mrs. Trump with false information and sources," Grisham told reporters, according to The Hill.

"This book belongs in the fiction genre."

Grisham's statement did not address any specific claims in the book.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

UPDATE, June 23, 2020: After the publication of this article, John Henson deleted his tweet referencing Barron Trump. This article has been updated to include that fact and a screen shot of the deleted tweet.