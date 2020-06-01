White House rebuts 'Trump hiding in the bunker' claim

President Trump's press secretary pushed back Monday against claims the president has been "hiding in the bunker" amid the racial protests over the weekend in response to the death of George Floyd.

In the White House briefing room, Kayleigh McEnany insisted that along with speaking "continually" on the issue and delivering extensive remarks on television Saturday, the president has been focused on "action."

"This president has been leading. He met with generals yesterday," she said, referring to mobilization of the National Guard, which has been done by governors in 27 states.

"He is each and every moment taking another action to try to solve and resolve what we have seen in our streets," she said.

"Where the governors have failed, he has stepped in. He's acting. He is hard at work."

Noting that Trump literally was in the White House bunker amid violent protests outside in which 50 Secret Service officers were injured, a reporter asked whether Trump was going to appear on camera.

She called that concern a "misnomer in the media," saying it was "appalling some of the coverage I saw," including in the New York Times and the Washington Post.

She pointed to his televised news conference Saturday at the launch of the SpaceX rocket, arguing at least half of his remarks were about the Floyd case.

See the press secretary's remarks:

Press. Sec. Kayleigh McEnany: "This President has been leading." pic.twitter.com/NSiH8Rwj6Q — The Hill (@thehill) June 1, 2020

Trump: 'Healing, not hatred, justice, not chaos'

On Saturday, Trump called the death of 46-year-old George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer who has been charged with third-degree murder "a grave tragedy."

"It should never have happened. It has filled Americans all over the country with horror, anger and grief," he said.

The president noted he spoke Friday with the Floyd family "and expressed the sorrow of our entire nation for their loss."

"I stand before you as a friend and ally to every American seeking justice and peace and I stand before you in firm opposition to anyone exploiting this tragedy to loot, rob, attack and menace," Trump said.

"Healing, not hatred, justice, not chaos, are the mission at hand."

He noted that all four of the police officers involved in the incident have been fired and one charged has been charged with murder so far.

"State and federal authorities are carrying out an investigation to see what further charges may be warranted, including against sadly, the other three," he said.

Trump also referred to the Justice Department's civil rights investigation of the Floyd case and his request that Attorney General William Barr expedite the process.

"I understand the pain that people are feeling. We support the right of peaceful protestors and we hear their pleas, but what we are now seeing on the streets of our cities has nothing to do with justice or with peace," Trump said.

"The memory of George Floyd is being dishonored by rioters, looters and anarchists. The violence and vandalism is being led by Antifa and other radical left wing groups who are terrorizing the innocent, destroying jobs, hurting businesses and burning down buildings."

See Trump's remarks Saturday:

The president said the "main victims of these horrible, horrible situations are the citizens who live in these once lovely communities."

"The mobs are devastating the life’s work of good people and destroying their dream," he said. "Right now, America needs creation, not destruction, cooperation, not contempt, security, not anarchy and there will be no anarchy. Civilization must be cherished, defended, and protected. The voices of law abiding citizens must be heard and heard very loudly."

Trump continued: