Wife of Republican congressman dies unexpectedly at 39

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- The wife of Rep. Andy Barr, a Kentucky Republican, died suddenly Tuesday night.

Eleanor Carol Leavell Barr, 39, who went by Carol, died at the family’s home in Lexington, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. The couple married in 2008 and have two young daughters.

"At this time of tremendous grief and pain, we ask for prayers for our beautiful, dear and precious Carol, the greatest, most selfless and giving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend anyone could ever have," the congressman wrote in a statement after the publication of this story. "We also ask for the love and prayers for Carol’s greatest legacy - her loving and devoted daughters Elanor and Mary Clay - through whom Carol’s extraordinary life, high character and irrepressible spirit will continue."

Read the full story ›