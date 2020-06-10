SECTIONS
Diversions Education Politics U.S. WorldWORDS GET IN THE WAY
Print

Woman gets Merriam-Webster to change dictionary definition of racism

'They need to include that there is systematic oppression on people'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 9, 2020 at 8:57pm
Print

(FOX NEWS) -- An email from a Missouri woman has prompted Merriam-Webster to update its definition of "racism" to include the systemic aspects that have contributed to discrimination, according to a report.

Kennedy Mitchum, 22, of Florissant, told KMOV-TV that she was inspired to email the dictionary publisher after getting into arguments with others about the definition of racism.

Merriam-Webster defines racism as "a belief that race is the primary determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×