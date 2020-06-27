SECTIONS
Woman seen coughing on baby after social-distancing argument IDd as 'special education teacher'

School district promises immediate action

Published June 27, 2020 at 1:24pm
(LONDON DAILY MAIL) A woman caught on camera intentionally coughing in a baby's face at a California yogurt shop is reported to be a special education teacher.

Surveillance footage of the incident, which occurred June 12 inside a Yogurtland in San Jose, quickly went viral and set off a public search for the suspect.

Posts on social media claim the woman claim the culprit is employed with the Oak Grove School District in San Jose - although police are yet to confirm those allegations.

