Women's soccer players tell sponsoring organization to endorse their political campaign

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- U.S. Soccer owes its black players and fans an apology for banning kneeling during the national anthem, says the U.S. Women's National Team.

The team said in a statement to Buzzfeed News on Monday that it wants U.S. Soccer to support the message behind the 2016 decision of the team's star player Megan Rapinoe to become the first major white athlete to kneel during the national anthem in solidarity with former NFL player Colin Kaepernick.

“The Federation should immediately repeal the ‘Anthem Policy,’ publish a statement acknowledging the policy was wrong when it was adopted, and issue an apology to our Black players and supporters,” the players said.

