Zoom censors U.S.-based Chinese activists after Tiananmen vigil

(NEW EUROPE) The videoconferencing platform Zoom suspended the account of a group of US-based Chinese activists after they held a meeting to commemorate China’s Tiananmen Square crackdown.

The Humanitarian China video meeting, held on 31 May, was meant to commemorate the 31st anniversary of the crackdown, which is typically marked on June 4. The group said its account was shut just days after the event, and was later re-activated.

In 1989, troops and tanks opened fire on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing. Since then, no official death toll has been released by Chinese officials. However, rights groups estimate hundreds if not thousands were killed, while many people were jailed in a subsequent purge. The anniversary is usually marked in Hong Kong and Macau, which are the only parts of China allowed to mark the killings, but this year, the commemorations were banned.

Read the full story ›