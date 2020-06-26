SECTIONS
Zuckerberg: Facebook will prohibit hate speech in its ads

Comes after nearly 100 brands announced they would pull their advertising from Facebook for July or longer

Published June 26, 2020 at 5:35pm
(CNBC) Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday said the company will change its policies to prohibit hate speech in its advertisements.

Under its new policies, Facebook will ban ads that claim people from a specific race, ethnicity, nationality, caste, gender, sexual orientation or immigration origin are a threat to the physical safety or health of anyone else, Zuckerberg said.

“I am committed to making sure Facebook remains a place where people can use their voice to discuss important issues,” Zuckerberg said. “But I also stand against hate or anything that incites violences or suppresses voting, and we’re committed to removing that content too, no matter where it comes from.”

