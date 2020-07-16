SECTIONS
Over 1,200 Christians killed in Nigeria in first half of 2020

Human rights gropu says slaughter has reached 'genocidal' levels

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 16, 2020 at 5:37pm
(CHRISTIAN TODAY) – Over 1,200 Christians were slaughtered in Nigeria in the first six months of 2020, according to a human rights group based there.

The International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law said the killing of Christians had reached "genocidal" levels, the Nigerian Voice reports.

The perpetrators are Islamist militants and members of the predominantly Muslim Fulani group.

The report attributes 390 of the deaths to radical Islamist groups like Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province, both of which are linked to ISIS.

Some 812 deaths were attributed to Fulani herdsmen who have targeted Christian farming communities.

