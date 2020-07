13 of 15 statues Democrats want removed from the U.S. Capitol for racist ties were Democrats

(BREITBART) House Democrats have passed legislation to remove 15 statues because of their connection to the Confederacy, slavery, or white supremacy, 13 of whom were Democrats.

“It’s time to sweep away the last vestiges of Jim Crow and the dehumanizing of individuals because of the color of their skin that intruded for too long on the sacred spaces of our democracy,” Steny Hoyer (D-MD), House Majority Leader, said in a Roll Call report on the legislation.

“The American people know, these names have to go. These names are white supremacists that said terrible things about our country,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said in a Just the News report.

Read the full story ›