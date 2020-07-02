SECTIONS
These 2 charts should awaken the 'woke'

Exclusive: Michael Schisler lets graphics on blacks' deaths do the talking

Michael Schisler By Michael Schisler
Published July 21, 2020 at 7:11pm
Some charts don't need explanation because the data speak for themselves:

Suffice it to say that the radical leftists will argue that pre-born lives don't matter and shouldn't be included in the chart, so here is the same data sans abortion for our liberal friends:

Note 1: Data are for ages 54 and younger only in order to compare those deaths caused by police interaction to the peer age group for all other causes of death. It is assumed that virtually all deaths caused by police interaction occur in ages 54 and younger; therefore data for older persons are not included here to avoid distorting the comparisons with higher medically related causes of death.

Note 2: 2017 is the most recent year comprehensive Centers for Disease Control data for all causes of death are available. Information about deaths from police interaction is available for 2019 and is essentially unchanged from 2015 forward.

Note 3: While not identical, data for abortion for other races is similarly oversized in comparison to all other causes of death.

Here is the source of the CDC mortality data, and here is the source of abortion data.

Police data came from MappingPoliceViolence.org.

Michael Schisler
Michael Schisler recently retired from a long career of analyzing, designing and constructing large-scale data systems in the energy sector. He's now enjoying time to spend on researching, analyzing and commenting on issues affecting public policy and faith.
Education
BS Geology 1984 Texas A&M
Books Written
Push Back - Understanding Cultural Decline in America and How to Reverse It
Languages Spoken
English only
Topics of Expertise
Data analysis and interpretation







