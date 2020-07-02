2 Princeton profs: 'Cancel culture' could take down 'Democrat'

(FOX NEWS) -- Two professors from Princeton University co-authored a column published Thursday that took apart the country’s current “cancel culture” that they consider to be based on “twisted logic,” but they said if the trend continues – to be fair – the movement should consider relegating the Democratic Party to “the dustbin of history.”
Sergiu Klainerman, a mathematics professor, and John Londregan, a professor of politics and international affairs, co-authored the piece titled, “A Modest Proposal for a Name Change,” which appeared on the National Review’s website.
They point out that there is a clear movement afoot in the country that aims to erase the “symbols and exemplars of American society” that have suddenly become the targets of an “unprecedented iconoclastic purge.”
