SECTIONS
U.S.
P Share Print

2 Princeton profs: 'Cancel culture' could take down 'Democrat'

Suggest putting party in 'dustbin of history'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 17, 2020 at 9:00am
P Share Print

(FOX NEWS) -- Two professors from Princeton University co-authored a column published Thursday that took apart the country’s current “cancel culture” that they consider to be based on “twisted logic,” but they said if the trend continues – to be fair – the movement should consider relegating the Democratic Party to “the dustbin of history.”

Sergiu Klainerman, a mathematics professor, and John Londregan, a professor of politics and international affairs, co-authored the piece titled, “A Modest Proposal for a Name Change,” which appeared on the National Review’s website.

They point out that there is a clear movement afoot in the country that aims to erase the “symbols and exemplars of American society” that have suddenly become the targets of an “unprecedented iconoclastic purge.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Tapper fact-checks colleague Acosta: 'Be fair'
2 Princeton profs: 'Cancel culture' could take down 'Democrat'
Writer: 'Pro-life' shouldn't be used because it's racist
National Association of Police Organizations endorses Trump
Parents, teachers wrestle with reopening schools
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×