2015 video shows Trump denouncing Epstein's pedo island as an 'absolute cesspool'

(SUMMIT NEWS) A newly unearthed video from 2015 shows Donald Trump describing Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous ‘pedo island’ as an “absolute cesspool.”

Trump made the comments during an interview with Bloomberg in response to news at the time that Virginia Roberts Giuffre had accused Epstein of coercing her into sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17.

“That island was really a cesspool, no question about it, just ask Prince Andrew, he’ll tell you about it – the island was an absolute cesspool and he’s been there many times,” said Trump.

