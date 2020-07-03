3 in 4 Americans worry life will never go back to 'normal'

(STUDY FINDS) -- NEW YORK — Remember the good old days, way back in 2019? It’s an odd feeling to be nostalgic for a time that just passed, but according to a new survey of 2,000 Americans, many among us are worried the world will never return to its simpler, pre-coronavirus state.

All in all, 75% of surveyed Americans said they fear life will never return to what was once “normal.”

The survey, commissioned by Torch, asks respondents how they envision the world will appear in the wake of COVID-19. One overarching theme that participants echo is just how different the workplace, and employment in general, will be.

