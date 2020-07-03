3 types of laws Democrats no longer want enforced

Many of us remember a time when the divisions in our nation had to do with the best way to reach our shared goals. Peace, prosperity, security. Both parties promoted patriotism, made stump speeches to win voters and largely pulled together in times of emergency. The political differences that seemed so vast at the time were really just regarding the details of the larger values on which we all agreed. The response across the political spectrum to the recent riots in American cities, and other events over the past several years, has made it clear that there are no longer shared goals for a better America from one side of the political divide to the other.

Among Democratic and Republican constituencies, there has been a great realignment along the lines of those wishing to protect and defend our nation and people versus those seeking to throw open the borders and those openly calling for the destruction and socialist transformation of the United States. There is no longer unity on the basic idea that the American government should serve the interests of the American people by keeping civic order, defending our national borders and acting in the best economic interests of our own citizens.

Since 2018, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's demand to "abolish ICE" – the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency charged with helping secure America's borders – went from an outrageous idea to standard mainstream media talking point and one of the less troubling proposals of Democratic officeholders in 2020. Using that as a jumping off point, Democrats across the United States are moving to abolish local law enforcement agencies, or effectively do so by defunding police departments – the latter merely a less direct method of abolishing police by taking away money budgeted for law enforcement and redirecting it to social service programs or otherwise giving it to Democratic constituents. Major media have eagerly assisted the social justice pretext for this knee-capping of law enforcement to the financial benefit of a vague assortment of community organizations by repeating and amplifying the leftist narrative of "good versus evil." That is, that police are the evil nemesis of oppressed communities.

This theme has been seized by Democrats at every level over the past several weeks as law enforcement officers are now routinely referred to as "secret police," thugs or other pejoratives. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi infamously referred to police as "stormtroopers," suggesting American police officers working to keep order in the midst of violent riots are the equivalent of Adolf Hitler's murderous Nazi enforcers. The media now routinely echo this sentiment, along with the incendiary characterization of the public arrest of criminals as "kidnappings." Google's Translate app was recently found to be assisting this narrative by literally demonizing police, listing "police officer" as the primary definition of the word "demon."

In the same way, since President Trump took office, liberals have recharacterized the detention of illegal aliens (a legal term under federal law for foreign persons in the United States without legal authority) as cruel and unconstitutional imprisonment of innocent, persecuted "migrants." This notwithstanding the fact that day-to-day border enforcement procedures and facilities changed little under President Trump, and the most notorious photos allegedly showing inhumane detention conditions were actually taken in 2014 during the Obama administration.

Just as Democrats employed an Orwellian transformation of our language to recast the lawful detention of illegal aliens into a political narrative of "children in cages," police arresting criminals is now twisted into a narrative of "stormtroopers" committing "kidnappings," a narrative major media have largely accepted and represented as a legitimate characterization.

Using this inflammatory (and dishonest) language, Democrats and their allies in media railed against enforcement of federal immigration law at every turn. Detaining illegal aliens who brought children into the country was recharacterized as "separating families," regardless of whether the children and adults were related, even though it would be unsafe and impractical to house adults and children together. The result is that any attempt at border enforcement is portrayed as shockingly cruel. This narrative of the cruelty of enforcing the law is the blueprint for Democrats in their current portrayal of federal officers in Portland, Oregon. Federal law enforcement's attempt to keep the federal courthouse and other federal properties from being destroyed, or the the arrest of rioters breaching the security fence around the building, is portrayed by Democrats as outrageous attacks on "peaceful protesters," videos to the contrary notwithstanding.

Whether immigration laws, election laws or criminal laws, all attempts to keep order and maintain our civilization through duly passed laws is misrepresented by liberals as fascist tyranny whenever it is applied to those Democrats perceive to be their constituents.

When those at the highest levels of government and media cannot even agree on something so basic as stopping violent criminals from assaulting police and destroying property is necessary to the peace and security of our communities and our nation, what common ground can exist? Our nation is quickly devolving into a struggle to control the levers of power, with ordinary Americans increasingly being left at the mercy of violent mobs because laws designed to protect people and property are increasingly condemned by the left and unenforced by Democrats.