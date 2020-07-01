Tucker Carlson warns 'weak' GOP: Stand up or lose America

As weak as it may be, the Republican Party is America's only hope in this tumultuous moment, contends Tucker Carlson, and voters must demand three things of the party of Lincoln if the nation is to be saved.

Carlson's remarks came Tuesday night on his Fox News show in reaction to his interview Monday with Sen. Mike Braun after the Indiana Republican introduced a bill that would make it easier for left-wing activists to sue police officers for alleged misconduct.

"An awful lot of Republican officeholders look very much like Mike Braun right now. Probably most of them. That's a problem. In a moment like this, it is a severe and dangerous problem," Carlson said.

He warned that Republicans at all levels could lose this fall.

"If they do, there will be profound consequences for you," he said. "People who supported Donald Trump will be punished, there's definitely no question about that. There's never been an American political party as radical and as angry as the Democrats are now."

He asked viewers to imagine the Democrats with virtually unlimited power, which is "what they plan to get in their first year."

Carlson said Republicans are the only "shield" for non-Democrats.

"Yes, the Republican Party, flawed and infuriating though it often is. The fact remains, the GOP is the only institution still open to the rest of us, to Americans who want to live as they did just 15 years ago, quietly, productively, without being harassed and harangued by self-righteous lunatics who mean them harm," he said.

Carlson said Braun, though elected to the Senate as a conservative, has not served like one.

"As the mob burned cities and shot police officers, Mike Braun used his power in the U.S. Senate to punish local police," he said. "Cops were the real problem, Braun decided."

Carlson's nightly take on the news is resonating with many Americans. "Tucker Carlson Tonight" broke the record previously held by "Hannity" for the highest-rated quarter for a cable news program, reported Variety. The show drew 4.33 million total viewers and 791,000 in the 25-54 demo.

Three things

Carlson called on Republican voters to "demand three things from their candidates."

"First is vigorous defense of total equality under the law, he said, advising them not to "get caught in pointless debates about whether or not this is a racist country."

"Clearly it isn't," he said. "Prove it by making it less racist by making it a colorblind meritocracy. That's our promise."

Second, he called on Republicans to "defend our freedom of speech."

"We are not a free society without that," Carlson said.

But it's much bigger than the First Amendment and its limits, he said, arguing everything depends on it.

"If you can't think freely, you can't solve problems. Try to build a hydro plant or fly a commercial airplane. If certain categories of thought are off limits to you, it doesn't work," he said. "The power grid collapses. Planes crash. Society degrades. No speech means no science, no art, no civilization."

Thirdly, he said "we must never forget that in the end, the Republican Party exists to serve the interests of normal people."

"Can Republican officeholders change their party?" Carlson asked. "Yes, they can. We just have to make them."

See the segment on "Tucker Carlson Tonight":