Hundreds of George W. Bush staffers launch pro-Biden SuperPac

Citing a priority of personal temperament and demeanor over "policies," hundreds of former staffers from George W. Bush’s administration have formed a SuperPac to help elect Vice President Joe Biden.

The group, 43 Alumni for Biden, said Wednesday it aims to "unite and mobilize a community of historically Republican voters who are dismayed and disappointed by the damage done to our nation."

The committee's director, Karen Kirksey, said in a press release the former staffers have watched "in grave concern as the party we loved has morphed into a cult of personality that little resembles the Party of Lincoln and Reagan."

She explained they "endorse Joe Biden not necessarily in full support of his political agenda but rather in full agreement with the urgent need to restore the soul of this nation."

Many in the group don't agree with Biden's policies, explained member Jennifer Millikin in an interview with The Hill.

But they like Biden because of his temperament and demeanor.

"We as a group have policy differences with him. We're just looking to have someone in the office who will stand up and act like a leader," she said.

"We can debate the differences in the way we think about policies, we can have a robust debate, that’s what America’s for. But that’s not happening now, and we feel it will definitely happen with Joe Biden in office."

Some of the SuperPac's high-profile supporters will speak out in the coming weeks, with testimonials targeted at swing states.

NPR reported that by announcing its formation on July 1, the group avoids disclosing its donors until mid-October, just three weeks before the election.

It the group had been announced the day before, it would have been required to file a list of donors with the Federal Election Commission by mid-July.