White House releases list of Dr. Fauci's 'mistakes'

Anonymous Trump administation officials are distributing a list of every instance in which Dr. Anthony Fauci and others have made statements about the coronavirus pandemic that have turned out to be wrong, reports CNBC.

It includes Fauci saying in January that the virus, which now is confirmed to have infected more than 3 million in the U.S., was not a "major threat."

In March, Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said "people should not be walking around with masks"

"Several White House officials are concerned about the number of times Dr Fauci has been wrong on things," an official said.

Fauci recently has been critical of the way the Trump administration has handled the coronavirus, which originated in China. There are reports he has not spoken to Trump in two months.

He said Thursday in an interview with FiveThirtyEight.com: "As a country, when you compare us to other countries, I don't think you can say we're doing great. I mean, we're just not."

Fauci said states are "skipping guidelines" and have opened up "too quickly." In congressional testimony in June, he predicted infections in the U.S. could hit 100,000 a day. On July 10, there 70,000 daily cases, but the number has dropped to about 60,000, noted the London Sun.

Peter Navarro, Trump’s trade adviser, told the Washington Post that their "bigger issue with Fauci is stop critiquing the task force ... and try to fix it."

He said Fauci "has a good bedside manner with the public, but he has been wrong about everything I have ever interacted with him on."

"Now Fauci is saying that a falling mortality rate doesn’t matter when it is the single most important statistic to help guide the pace of our economic reopening," Navarro said.

"So when you ask me if I listen to Dr. Fauci’s advice, my answer is only with caution."

A senior member of the COVID-19 task force, Admiral Brett Giroir, told NBC's "Meet the Press" he respects Fauci, but Fauci is "not 100 percent right, and he also doesn’t necessarily, he admits that, have the whole national interest in mind."

"He looks at it from a very narrow public health point of view."

On Twitter, former Joe Biden chief of staff Ron Klain said the administration's list was yet another effort to "smear" Fauci.

"He has served six Presidents and saved countless lives," Klain said. "If a President could have just ONE advisor to help him navigate a health crisis, Tony would be my pick."