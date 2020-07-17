'Easy' solution for increased violence? Chicago mayor calls for more gun control!

Chicago already has among the nation's strictest gun-control laws in response to the perpetual violence in the city's West Side and South Side minority neighborhoods.

But Mayor Lori Lightfoot contends the way to handle the recent increase in shootings and deaths is even more gun control.

On Wednesday she was reacting to President Trump's warning that the federal government may intervene in Democratic-run cities where the violence is only getting worse amid the unrest in response to the death of George Floyd, the Chicago Tribune reported.

"If the president was really committed to helping us deal with our violence, he would do some easy things," the mayor said. "What he would push for is universal background checks, he would push for an assault weapons ban, he would push to make sure that people who are banned from getting on airplanes can’t get guns."

However, both the city of Chicago and Cook County already have an "assault weapons" ban, and the state requires background checks on would-be gun owners, points out Breitbart News reporter AWR Hawkins, a Second Amendment specialist.

Neither of those restrictions impact criminals, who acquire their weapons on the street rather than through retail stores, gun shows or the internet, according to a 2015 University of Chicago Crime Lab study.

Hawkins also argues that the mayor's no-fly, no-buy suggestion would have no impact on Chicago gun violence because it assumes criminals are buying their guns from retail outlets.

White House: 'Derelict mayor should step up'

On Thursday, responding to a question at the White House news briefing, press secretary Kaylee McEnaney said the "derelict mayor of Chicago should step up and ask for federal help, because she's doing a very poor job at securing her streets."

Many black analysts and scholars, including Thomas Sowell, Walter Williams and Shelby Steele, believe the violence and poverty problem won't be resolved until the problem of fatherlessness is addressed.

In his new, highly acclaimed film, "Uncle Tom: An Oral History of the American Black Conservative," Larry Elder contends the problem is rooted in "bad government policy."

The government has incentivized black women "to marry the government, and allow men to abandon their financial and moral responsibilities to their families," he said earlier this month in an interview with "The Chicago Way" podcast.

When the "war on poverty" programs were launched in the mid-1960s, about 25% of blacks were born out of wedlock," Elder argued. Today, it's about 70%.

"You cannot attribute that to Jim Crow and racism. It has to do with bad government policy," he said.