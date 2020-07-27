SECTIONS
93% of college students say tuition should be lowered if classes are online

'The university has said the tuition will not change'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 27, 2020 at 5:15pm
(CNBC) -- As the school year approaches, the coronavirus pandemic continues to surge in states across the country which means college students will be taking more of their classes online than in previous years.

Prestigious schools such as Harvard University have committed to holding all of their classes online next semester and according to The Chronicle of Higher Education, 46% of colleges plan to hold some, or all, or their classes online.

While many students agree that social distancing is vital, many have also raised concerns that they are still paying full tuition for what is now an online education.

