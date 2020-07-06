Actress: Arrest Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew following Ghislaine Maxwell's FBI capture

(FOX NEWS) -- Rose McGowan is calling for Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton to be arrested next for their alleged ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein following the arrest of his alleged sex abuse accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

"Now get Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew," McGowan tweeted on Friday, just one day after Maxwell was captured by the FBI and NYPD in a rural New Hampshire town where she was hiding out.

The actress's tweet was accompanied by a photo of Harvey Weinstein, Epstein and Maxwell standing side-by-side with red x's over their faces.

