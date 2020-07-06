SECTIONS
Actress: Arrest Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew following Ghislaine Maxwell's FBI capture

Ex-president and British royal accused of running in Jeffrey Epstein's circle

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 5, 2020 at 8:04pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Rose McGowan is calling for Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton to be arrested next for their alleged ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein following the arrest of his alleged sex abuse accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

"Now get Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew," McGowan tweeted on Friday, just one day after Maxwell was captured by the FBI and NYPD in a rural New Hampshire town where she was hiding out.

The actress's tweet was accompanied by a photo of Harvey Weinstein, Epstein and Maxwell standing side-by-side with red x's over their faces.

