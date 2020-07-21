SECTIONS
Actress married to ABC News star says she'd watch porn with her kids

Stunner has commentator spitting out 'coffee all over the computer'

WND Staff By WND Staff
Published July 21, 2020 at 11:28am
Ali Wentworth and her husband, George Stephanopoulos of ABC News (courtesy ABC)

Actress Ali Wentworth, the wife of George Stephanopoulos of ABC News' "Good Morning America," says she would watch porn with her husband and children.

The statement caused a Twitchy blogger to spew coffee over his computer

"Wakes up on Tuesday … Gets coffee… Spits out coffee all over the computer…" the commentary said of this:

Fox News reported Wentworth, star of the comedy TV series "Nightcap," said she "would" watch porn with daughters Elliott, 17, and Harper, 15.

"In porn, women have been conditioned to look and act a certain way," the 55-year-old said on a podcast called "The Dissenters," with Mandana Davacni and Debra Messing.

Is watching porn with children a good idea?

"They are performing and it’s dangerous to have boys see this as something women want," she said.

"You can’t stop them, so I would watch it with them. I would look at the porn with them that one time, like, 'They’re performing.'"

Fox reported Wentworth "has been known to embarrass her daughters when it comes to the topic of sex" by boasting of her frequent sex with her husband.

A Twitter user reacted:

Said the Twitchy blogger: "Looking at porn IS NOT the same as scrolling through social media with your kid."

