'Additional individuals' step forward with evidence against Ghislaine Maxwell

By Mary Margaret Olohan

Daily Caller News Foundation

Additional accusers of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madame, Ghislaine Maxwell, have come forward in the past week and expressed willingness to cooperate with the FBI, federal prosecutors revealed Monday.

New details about Maxwell’s arrest emerged in court documents filed Monday, in which prosecutors argued that Maxwell’s request for bail should be denied. Prosecutors also disclosed that “additional individuals” have come forward with new evidence against Maxwell.

“Additionally, and beyond the strong evidence set forth in the Indictment, in just the past week, and in response to the charges against the defendant being made public, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (‘FBI’) and the U.S. Attorney’s Office have been in touch with additional individuals who have expressed a willingness to provide information regarding the defendant,” federal prosecutors for the Southern District of New York said in the filing

TRENDING: Court rules against Obama 'deep state' job-security strategy

“The Government is in the process of receiving and reviewing this additional evidence, which has the potential to make the Government’s case even stronger,” the prosecutors added.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this matter from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Maxwell’s legal representation has argued that the government’s case against her is weak since the allegations against her took place in the 1990s. Prosecutors argue that this argument ignores the specifics of the allegations, pointing out that multiple victims have “provided detailed, credible evidence of the defendant’s criminal conduct.”

“And while that conduct did take place a number of years ago, it is unsurprising that the victims have been unable to forget the defendant’s predatory conduct after all this time, as traumatic childhood experiences often leave indelible marks,” the prosecutors say.

The prosecutors note in the filing that the victims’s recollections “bear striking resemblances that corroborate each other and provide compelling proof” that Maxwell was engaged in a “disturbing scheme to groom and sexually abuse minor girls.”

These victims’ accounts are also corroborated by documentary evidence and eye witnesses and supported by flight records, diary entries, business records, and more, the prosecutors add.

“The powerful testimony of these victims, who had strikingly similar experiences with Maxwell, together with documentary evidence and witness testimony, will conclusively establish that the defendant groomed the victims for sexual abuse by Jeffrey Epstein,” the prosecutors wrote.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]dation.org.