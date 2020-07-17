Alex Trebek shares new update with fans on cancer treatment

Alex Trebek has been in the public eye more than usual as people observe his battle with pancreatic cancer.

The game show host, already loved by fans, has become even more beloved and gained a greater following as he has been honest with his struggles.

He knows the stats. He knows his chances. And he knows he has a huge number of people praying for him and hoping to see him in new episodes of "Jeopardy!" once taping resumes.

In a recent update, he gave people a peek into what he's been doing and what to expect from the show in the near future.

His sense of humor is still intact, which was clear when he referenced his goatee and said that he enjoys using his downtime to grow facial hair.

"For the first time ever, we're going to open the 'Jeopardy!' vaults and take another look at some of our favorite episodes, including the very first ‘Jeopardy!’ show I ever hosted, mustache and all," he said.

He also spoke about his health, assuring viewers that he's been feeling good and has also been productive.

"I'm doing well," he said. "I've been continuing my treatment and it is paying off, though it does fatigue me a great deal. My numbers are good. I'm feeling great."

Trebek also mentioned the book he wrote, "The Answer Is...: Reflections on My Life." It will be available on July 21, but is available now for pre-ordering.

"For over three decades, Trebek had resisted countless appeals to write a book about his life," the book's description on Amazon reads. "Yet he was moved so much by all the goodwill, he felt compelled to finally share his story.

"'I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year,' he writes in The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life."

"This wise, charming, and inspiring book is further evidence why Trebek has long been considered one of the most beloved and respected figures in entertainment."

Writing books isn't all Trebek has been up to -- he also partnered with the World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition to raise awareness of pancreatic cancer, its symptoms and its treatments.

"In nearly every country, pancreatic cancer is the only major cancer with a five-year survival rate in the single digits," he said in a video that came out last year. "Now, in order to help patients fight and survive this disease, more attention and awareness are needed."

"I wished I had known sooner that the persistent stomach pain that I experienced prior to my diagnosis was a symptom of pancreatic cancer."

He listed unexplained weight loss, middle back pain and yellowing eyes as some potential (and often overlooked) symptoms of the vicious disease.

Because of how grim a prognosis for this type of cancer is, Trebek's updates are a little bit of hope for his viewers. He appears to be doing well, and says he can't wait to get back to what he does best.

"I can't wait to return to the studio and start recording shows for the new season in September," he said in closing in the most recent update.

"Meanwhile, my wish for all of you: Stay safe."

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.