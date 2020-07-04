SECTIONS
Anti-Trump Republicans set new goal of defeating the GOP Senate

'The same way that fire purifies the forest, it needs to be burned to the ground and fundamentally repudiated'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 4, 2020 at 6:01pm
(BANGOR DAILY NEWS) A loose association of current and former Republicans working to sink President Donald Trump’s reelection now see another political feat that’s necessary for them to have a shot at reclaiming their party: flipping the U.S. Senate to the Democrats.

The emerging belief, based on more than a dozen interviews, is that defeating Trump alone is insufficient to spur the reckoning required to salvage a party that will almost undoubtedly confront a crossroads if the president loses to Joe Biden this fall. Many argue that GOP senators must pay a steep price for their unabating fealty to Trump, even if it hands Democrats complete control of the federal government.

