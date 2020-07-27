Antifa violence in Portland is 'a myth,' says Jerry Nadler

Mary Rose Corkery

Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York said antifa violence in Portland is a myth in a YouTube video published Monday.

Nadler made the comment during an interview with Austen Fletcher. Fletcher hosts Fleccas Talks, a political channel, according to the Dartmouth Review.

I ran into Jerry Nadler in DC and asked him to disavow the Antifa violence/rioting in Portland. His response? “THATS A MYTH” pic.twitter.com/veImyE2rju — Essential Fleccas ???????? (@fleccas) July 27, 2020

“It is true, there’s violence across the whole country, do you disavow the violence from antifa that’s happening in Portland now?” Fletcher asked Nadler in the video.

“That’s, that’s, that’s a myth that’s being spread only in Washington D.C.,” Nadler responded.

Protests and riots have engulfed Portland for two months. Protesters have clashed with police, with rioters tearing down fencing protecting the federal courthouse and shining lasers at police, and police firing tear gas and pepper spray.

Protesters have been advocating for racial justice and police reform after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25.

“I was disappointed in Mr. Nadler,” Fletcher told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Downplaying it is one thing but pretending it doesn’t exist, especially when the clips are going viral on social media shows me where his priorities really are. Anything to maintain the narrative.”

Nadler did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

