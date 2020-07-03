Author says Epstein's friends 'terrified' after Maxwell arrest

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Washington Free Beacon senior investigative reporter Alana Goodman told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Thursday that the circumstances of the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend and alleged madam, were "very bizarre."

"There were rumors of all different places that she was supposedly at," said Goodman, co-author of "A Convenient Death: The Mysterious Demise of Jeffrey Epstein."

"I mean, some people claimed maybe [Maxwell was in] Paris. I mean, people had spotted her in Paris. There were claims about London. There were claims about, like, the Israeli embassy and things like that," Goodman added. "There's been some pretty wild speculation, but I think generally the idea was people assumed she was out of the country."

