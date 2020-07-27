Authors: Obama-Biden operatives had 'shocking' ties to Russia

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- The co-authors of a new book found "shocking" financial ties between the Obama administration and Russia.

Seamus Bruner, who wrote Fallout: Nuclear Bribes, Russian Spies, and the Washington Lies that Enriched the Clinton and Biden Dynasties with investigative journalist John Solomon, said they set out to determine why Democrats in Congress seemed to "hammer this point endlessly of Russia collusion" as well as the Ukraine-focused impeachment of President Trump.

He appeared alongside Peter Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute, in an interview with Fox News host Steve Hilton, who asked for highlights to inform views as they think about former Vice President Joe Biden's bid for the White House.

