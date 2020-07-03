Backyard cookouts go virtual for July 4th holiday

Just as the nation makes progress toward reopening – following the coronavirus pandemic and resulting lockdowns – one group is promoting a nationwide backyard cookout and the need to "invite someone different."

It is Trail Life USA, which already has held several connected local-nationwide events to rebuild the links among friends and family, that is holding an Independent Day national backyard cookout event.

It's a long list of local happenings that are connected across the nation.

"Jesus taught us to 'love one another.' Now, more than ever, America needs to put love into action," explained Mark Hancock, CEO of the organization that has tens of thousands of members.

The plans are for individual backyard cookout and campout events. But they are all connected online with livestream messages and more.

The organization is calling for a "healing wave" over the holiday weekend because of the rising social tensions, which have been aggravated not by just the COVID-19 lockdowns and health threats, but also the social unrest triggered by the death in Minneapolis of Floyd George, at the hands of police.

The organization confirmed it is working with Operation Christmas Child, the annual effort by the worldwide Samaritan's Purse Christian ministry to get gifts into the hands of millions of children around the globe, on this weekend's plans.

It's to be a "nationwide virtual celebration of freedom," Trail Life explained.

The organization, based in South Carolina, has more than 30,000 members in 830 troops in every state.

Hancock said the goal is to invite everyone "to be part of the great wave of national healing that needs to take place on America's birthday."

"The heart and soul of our nation could be at stake," he said.

"Whatever your social position, religious beliefs, or political leanings, we’re suggesting you invite a neighbor who is different from you to join your July Fourth cookout, and share a hamburger or hotdog in friendship," he said.

The organization earlier organized the first ever National Backyard Campout in April and Backyard Movie Night in May.

More than 12,000 families took part in the events, involving local events that again were wired together nationally.

"The Fourth of July is a great reason to celebrate America – and look to the future with the optimism and positivity that we, as one people, have historically embraced since the birth of our country," Hancock said. "In particular, this July Fourth is also an opportunity to listen, to reach out to people who aren’t like us, and to bind wounds as we gather around the grill together.

"We’re inviting families across all 50 states to turn this event into a new ‘American revolution’ of respect and kindness, reaching out to neighbors and others outside their family and usual social circle, and seeking a meaningful, affirming dialog with someone different from themselves."

Online services such as sharing videos and photos are set up, and speakers include Edward Graham, the grandson of the late evangelist Billy Graham and a U.S. Army Ranger Special Operations veteran who earned a Purple Heart in Iraq.

Also on the schedule is pro-life author and global speaker Father Shenan Boquet, who is chief of Human Life International.

Registration is online, where resources also will include camping tips, outdoor recipes and activity ideas.