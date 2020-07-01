Beers for your brain? Study claims light drinking may protect cognitive functioning

(STUDY FINDS) -- ATHENS, Ga. — When someone is looking to lead a healthier lifestyle, one of the first recommendations made by doctors and nutritionists alike is to stop drinking alcohol. After all, alcohol kills brain cells, right? Well, a new study is sure to delight and validate drinkers the world over.

Researchers from the University of Georgia surprisingly conclude that a little bit of alcohol may actually be a good thing for the aging brain. Now, before you run off to the liquor store, remember the key phrase here is “a little bit.”

After examining any associations between alcohol consumption and cognition over time among middle-aged and elderly Americans, the team at UGA concluded that light to moderate drinking may actually preserve brain functioning in old age.

