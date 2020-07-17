SECTIONS
Berlin district government video promotes 'Antifa is love'

Meanwhile, mob of 50 extremists destroyed 19 cars last weekend

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 17, 2020 at 2:21pm
(BREITBART) A video produced by the district office of Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg features a sticker promoting the far-left extremist Antifa group as part of a presentation for an anti-right-wing extremism award.

The video, which promotes the Silvio-Meier Prize, features a sticker that states “Antifa is Love”

According to the Berlin government website, the prize is awarded to those who take “a clear position against right-wing extremism, racism, exclusion, discrimination, and wants to encourage active, non-violent advocacy for freedom, political and cultural emancipation regardless of origin, religion, social position, or sexual identity, and support and honour appropriate action”.

