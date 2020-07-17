Beyond masks: This portable head pod could be your future

(SUMMIT NEWS) With governments mandating the wearing of face masks left right and centre, and social distancing plastic pods popping up everywhere, it isn’t too much of a jump to image a future where we are all forced to walk around in our own bubbles, literally.

Indeed, companies are already rushing to develop exactly that, with one already having received fifty thousand pre-orders for a portable head pod:

The bubble, known as the ‘BioVYZR’, is being developed by VYZR technologies, a company that designs protective equipment.

Read the full story ›