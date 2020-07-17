SECTIONS
Diversions Health
P Share Print

Beyond masks: This portable head pod could be your future

Company already has 50,000 pre-orders

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 17, 2020 at 2:24pm
P Share Print

(SUMMIT NEWS) With governments mandating the wearing of face masks left right and centre, and social distancing plastic pods popping up everywhere, it isn’t too much of a jump to image a future where we are all forced to walk around in our own bubbles, literally.

Indeed, companies are already rushing to develop exactly that, with one already having received fifty thousand pre-orders for a portable head pod:

The bubble, known as the ‘BioVYZR’, is being developed by VYZR technologies, a company that designs protective equipment.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×