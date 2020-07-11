Biden claims he's chomping at the bit to debate 'stable genius' Trump

Former Vice President Joe Biden mocked President Donald Trump’s intelligence this week and said that he is very much looking forward to debating his general election opponent in the coming months.

While The New York Times has floated the idea of Biden either refusing to debate Trump or doing so with certain conditions, the Democratic presidential nominee said Thursday he is excited get on the stage with the president.

“I can hardly wait. I can hardly wait to deal with what he refers to himself as a 'stable genius,'" Biden told WBRE-TV while campaigning in Pennsylvania on Thursday.

"I can hardly wait to debate him,” Biden added.

The comments were made as Biden faces continued and widespread speculation about his cognitive health.

The former vice president has previously admitted that he is a “gaffe machine,” according to The Guardian.

But while Biden has displayed a lifelong propensity toward putting his foot in his mouth, the candidate’s recent behavior has alarmed even many Trump critics:

This is actually not funny. It’s very sad. These can’t just be all gaffes. People need to be worrying about VP Biden’s overall health. https://t.co/fQqN2oy4vq — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) August 26, 2019

Biden's team won't let him do interviews. He made 2 short teleprompter speeches in Missouri this weekend & both generated massive gaffes that went viral. You can't beat Trump by trying to hide to avoid the issue of #BidensCognitiveDecline. How is this not a massive red flag? — Dr. Jill Stein🌻 (@DrJillStein) March 9, 2020

Biden has always made gaffes by the bushel, but some his recent ones suggest the kind of memory loss associated with senility. E.G: This one, plus forgetting remembering he was not vp when meeting Parkland students, twice confusing Theresa May with Margaret Thatcher. https://t.co/WpXDd0XVQL — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 24, 2019

Since he announced his candidacy last year, Biden has often looked and sounded lost. He has confused dates and places, and has at times appeared bewildered with regard to the context of the events unfolding around him.

Trump has seized upon Biden’s frequent gaffes:

Reporter tells @realDonaldTrump that Biden attacked him in a tweet. President Trump: "He didn't write that...he's probably not even watching right now. And if he is, he doesn't understand what he is watching." pic.twitter.com/dhRsnSmDZU — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) April 4, 2020

Trump previously hit Biden by posting a video montage on Twitter of some of Biden’s verbal blunders:

WOW! Sleepy Joe doesn’t know where he is, or what he’s doing. Honestly, I don’t think he even knows what office he's running for! pic.twitter.com/454v9GFpgF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2020

Last week, during Biden’s first news conference in almost three months, he snapped at a reporter who questioned his cognitive state.

The Democrat claimed his cognitive abilities are tested “constantly,” and attacked the reporter for asking the question, describing him as “a lying dog face."

“Look, all you got to do is watch me and I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I’m running against. Thank you so much,” he added.

Biden gets called out for cognitive decline. This is exactly how you answer that question. Spot on. pic.twitter.com/4x1ADpjNzF — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 30, 2020

The 77-year-old also attacked Trump’s own cognitive abilities.

“He talks about cognitive capability. He doesn’t seem to be cognitively aware of what’s going on. He either reads and/or gets briefed on important issues and he forgets it or he doesn’t think it’s necessary that he needs to know it,” Biden said.

Trump, meanwhile, has asserted that Biden is not up to the task of being president.

The president told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday that he doesn’t believe Biden could pass a cognitive test.

Regarding Biden’s assertion that he is “constantly” tested for his cognitive abilities, Trump said Biden is so lost that the Democrat actually meant to say he is constantly tested for the coronavirus, but could not differentiate between the two modes of testing.

“He didn't mean that, because he hasn't taken any cognitive tests because he couldn't pass one," Trump told Fox News during the phone interview.

Trump tells Hannity that he "very recently" "aced" a cognitive test: "I took it at Walter Reed, a medical center, in front of doctors, and they were very surprised" pic.twitter.com/CavfF4BdKB — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) July 10, 2020

Trump also said he passed a recent cognitive test, which was conducted at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Comments from both men in recent days were made as an alarming share of Americans now believe Biden has dementia.

Rasmussen reported last month that 38 percent of likely voters polled believe Biden is suffering from dementia, while another 14 percent said they were unsure.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.