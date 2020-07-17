SECTIONS
Black activist: 'White nationalists' wear black body suits, commit murder to raise Chicago crime rate

Rizza Islam claims Chicago's crime rates are due to "white nationalists" wearing black silicone body suits.

Published July 17, 2020 at 2:23pm
(NATIONAL FILE) Activist and motivational speaker Rizza Islam claims “white nationalists” are perpetuating the spike in gun violence in poor black communities throughout Chicago.

Self-styled “humanitarian” Islam, who claims to have been acting as a humanitarian since his childhood, made the unfounded claim that “white nationalists” are responsible for the appalling crime rates affecting the Windy City.

White nationalists are allegedly disguising themselves wearing black “silicone body suits” in order to carry out mass shootings on a regular basis and frame black Chicagoans without leaving behind a shred of evidence.

