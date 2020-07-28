Black faculty at major university want basketball arena honoring legendary coach renamed

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Black faculty in the University of Kentucky’s African-American and Africana Studies program want the school’s Rupp Arena renamed due to its honoree’s alleged racism.

In a letter addressed to UK President Eli Capilouto, the scholars made several other requests, including increasing the number of black faculty and staff and “bring[ing] diversity and racial equality to the forefront in the university’s mission.”

But the renaming appeal appears to be the most controversial (and what’s been highlighted in local news headlines). As reported by WTVQ, the faculty letter states:

