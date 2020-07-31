SECTIONS
Diversions
P Share Print

Black heroes matter: Bystander pulls unconscious man out of burning car, saving his life

'I'm a protector by nature, you know. It's in me, so I'm just doing what comes natural to me'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 31, 2020 at 1:42pm
P Share Print

(DISRN) Twenty-three-year-old Keilen Robinson crashed his car on a St. Louis highway Tuesday evening and was left unconscious in the driver's seat as his vehicle burst into flames.

Antonio Morgan witnessed the accident and sprang into action, trying several times to free Robinson from the car before realizing that his seat belt was holding him in. He then freed Robinson from the seat belt and dragged him to safety as fire and smoke overwhelmed the vehicle — and certainly would have overwhelmed Robinson in short order.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×