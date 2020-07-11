SECTIONS
Education
Black Texas A&M student put racist note on his own car

N-word, 'all lives matter,' 'you don't belong here'

WND News Services
Published July 11, 2020 at 10:23am
(LONDON DAILY MAIL) A student at Texas A&M University who claimed he found racist notes left on his car was accused by campus cops of leaving them there himself.

A&M senior Isaih Martin, 21, posted an image on Twitter of the notes he found on his car parked outside a campus apartment building in June saying 'all lives matter,' 'you don't belong here' and the n-word.

The alleged discovery later prompted an investigation and $1,200 reward offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.

