BLM leader: Whites are subhuman 'genetic defects’

A co-founder of the Black Lives Matter chapter in Toronto wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post that "white people are a genetic defect of blackness."

"Whiteness is not humxness," wrote Yusra Khogali in 2016. "in fact, white skin is sub-humxn."

She further said, the Gateway Pundit blog reported, white people "are recessive genetic defects. this is factual."

"white ppl need white supremacy as a mechanism to protect their survival as a people because all they can do is produce themselves," she wrote. "black ppl simply through their dominant genes can literally wipe out the white race if we had the power to."

TRENDING: Coronavirus pandemic coming to an end? Death rate plunging

Khogali asserted that white people have a "higher concentration of enzyme inhibitors which suppresses melanin production."

She added that "melanin is important for a number of things such as strong bones, intelligence, vision and hearing."

Khogali also claimed "melanin directly communicates with cosmic energy."

In a separate Twitter post, Khogali tweeted, "Plz Allah give me the strength to not cuss/kill these men and white folks out here today."

The Gateway Pundit reported Khogali shot back at critics of her posts in 2016.

"Somehow a tweet I wrote out of anger months before our protest began has become a bigger media story than our protest’s many and profound accomplishments," Khogali wrote in a Toronto Star column in 2016.

"The noise surrounding this tweet has also drowned out the discussion we sought to spark about the black lives of those who have died at the guns of police in this country."