'Bodies everywhere': Mass shooting at funeral sends at least 14 to hospitals

(FOX NEWS) -- A horrific shootout outside a funeral home on Chicago's South Side Tuesday night wounded at least 14 people, police said, in the latest chapter of violence gripping the big city.

"All we saw was just bodies laying everywhere," witness Arnita Gerder told WMAQ. "Shot up everywhere, all over. Legs, stomach, back, all over the place. We thought it was a war out here."

An SUV was traveling on 79th Street around 7:30 p.m. when people inside opened fire on funeral attendees, the Chicago Police Department's First Deputy Supt. Eric Carter said during a news briefing.

