Bongino: Democrats are terrified by what Durham will have in report

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Democrats are terrified by what U.S. Attorney John Durham will put in his report, according to conservative commentator Dan Bongino.

Fox News host Sean Hannity had the former Secret Service agent and California Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, on his show Wednesday night, and they touched on Attorney General William Barr's testimony the day before in which Barr refused to rule out releasing Durham's report before Election Day.

Hannity mentioned that Democrats are "scared to death" of Durham's criminal inquiry into the Russia investigation, a point Bongino drew out in his comments.

