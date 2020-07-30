SECTIONS
Bongino: Democrats are terrified by what Durham will have in report

'There are 3 things we know now that are going to be really horrifying'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 30, 2020 at 10:43am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Democrats are terrified by what U.S. Attorney John Durham will put in his report, according to conservative commentator Dan Bongino.

Fox News host Sean Hannity had the former Secret Service agent and California Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, on his show Wednesday night, and they touched on Attorney General William Barr's testimony the day before in which Barr refused to rule out releasing Durham's report before Election Day.

Hannity mentioned that Democrats are "scared to death" of Durham's criminal inquiry into the Russia investigation, a point Bongino drew out in his comments.

