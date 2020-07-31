Breitbart still suspended from Twitter after viral HCQ video

(ZERO HEDGE) According to Breitbart, Twitter has yet to respond to their appeal after nearly three days.

Twitter is punishing a news organization for live-streaming a press conference held by a congressman and licensed medical doctors.

Breitbart News lodged an appeal with Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. Nearly 48 hours later, Twitter has yet to respond or restore Breitbart’s ability to post. Twitter has not replied to a Breitbart News request for comment on how long such a review is expected to take.

Twitter took down the video and locked Breitbart’s account shortly after similar censorship by YouTube and Facebook. -Breitbart

