California churches defy governor's order to close indoor operations

(CBS13) -- ROCKLIN, California – It’s the first Sunday church congregations are heading back to their houses of worship after the governor ordered counties on the monitoring list to shut down those indoor operations.

The Pioneer Baptist Church’s pastor is one of the pastors who took to Facebook to tell people that there would be in-person services on Sunday. The other is Destiny Christian Church in Rocklin, which says the church is essential and it’s their right to hold service despite the recent order.

“We feel like what we need to do is to abide by what the word of God says and, you know, we have a First Amendment right to worship,” said Pastor Greg Fairrington, of Destiny Christian Church.

