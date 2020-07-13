SECTIONS
California closes indoor restaurants, movie theaters and bars statewide

Also shutting worship services, fitness centers, malls, offices, hair salons for 80% of population

Published July 13, 2020 at 4:24pm
(CNBC) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all dine-in restaurants, bars, movie theaters, museums and other indoor businesses across the state to close Monday as Covid-19 cases continue to climb.

The order comes after Newsom previously ordered these businesses to close in counties on the state’s “monitoring list.” The new order, which will now apply across the state, will be issued effective immediately, Newsom said. The businesses will be allowed to operate outdoors, if possible, he said.

In addition to the statewide order, Newsom said he would also close indoor operations for fitness centers, worship services, personal care services, malls, offices, hair salons and barbershops for all counties on California’s monitoring list, which represent 80% of the state’s population.

