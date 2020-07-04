SECTIONS
Health Money U.S.
Print

California gov shuts down wineries in 19 counties hit hard by COVID-19 - but keeps his OWN Napa tasting room open

Part of multimillion-dollar portfolio of Newsom's properties in hospitality

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 4, 2020 at 1:37pm
Print

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday ordered 19 counties to shut down their vineyards and wineries due to the rise in the number of cases of COVID-19, but his own in the relatively unscathed Napa Valley remains open.

The governor issued an executive order on Wednesday requiring establishments cease indoor operations.

These include restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums, cardrooms and bars.

The order is a three-day decree that allows these businesses time to move their operations outdoors, where there is believed to be less risk of spreading the virus.

But the order did not apply to Napa County, home to PlumpJack Estate Winery, which is co-owned by the governor.

TRENDING: Trump was right: Illegal aliens from terror-sponsoring Iran caught at Texas border

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×