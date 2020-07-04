California gov shuts down wineries in 19 counties hit hard by COVID-19 - but keeps his OWN Napa tasting room open

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday ordered 19 counties to shut down their vineyards and wineries due to the rise in the number of cases of COVID-19, but his own in the relatively unscathed Napa Valley remains open.

The governor issued an executive order on Wednesday requiring establishments cease indoor operations.

These include restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums, cardrooms and bars.

The order is a three-day decree that allows these businesses time to move their operations outdoors, where there is believed to be less risk of spreading the virus.

But the order did not apply to Napa County, home to PlumpJack Estate Winery, which is co-owned by the governor.

TRENDING: Trump was right: Illegal aliens from terror-sponsoring Iran caught at Texas border

Read the full story ›